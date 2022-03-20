Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 20, 2022 – COTU Boss Francis Atwoli made good his threat after meeting Kenyans in London to counter the gains made by Deputy President William Ruto while in the UK.

During his 10-day trip to the United States of America and the United Kingdom earlier this month, Ruto described COTU boss Francis Atwoli as the most stupid person.

Ruto, who was addressing Kenyans living in London and UK, took issue with Atwoli’s move to stonewall a proposal that sought to increase contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for people with higher incomes.

“So we changed the regulations but we were taken to court by a stupid man called (Francis) Atwoli…I have no regret to say he is a stupid man because he is a very foolish person,” William Ruto said.

But addressing a group of Kenyans living in the United Kingdom in London, Atwoli, a fierce critic of the deputy president, asked them to choose who between him and the deputy president was a fool.

“Addressing Kenyans in London asking them to decide who between Ruto and I is stupid,” Atwoli said in a Tweet.

Atwoli’s move to meet Kenyans in the diaspora comes barely a week after the firebrand unionist vowed to travel to USA, UK, and Israel to warn Kenyans against William Ruto’s presidency.

“I am going to London. Next week on Wednesday I will be there, from there I will be going to the US then head to Israel, wherever he has gone I will be there.”

“I will be telling Kenyans, the first Kenya deputy president after independence, in 1963 who is an open thief, fearless thief, was here last week and what he was telling you were pure lies,” Atwoli said.

