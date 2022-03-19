Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 19, 2022 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has announced when ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga will face the chopping board for inciting Kenyans while campaigning in Wajir County.

Speaking yesterday, NCIC Boss Samuel Kobia, said Raila will appear before the commission over his madoadoa remarks as soon as he arrives in the country upon finishing his UK tour.

According to Kobia, they are waiting for him to get back to the country so that he can appear before them to shed light on his remarks.

“Once he comes back, we will be in touch and talk things out,” Kobia said.

Kobia said Raila is a law-abiding leader and even acknowledged his apology over the remarks.

The NCIC boss at the same time revealed a plan to enhance peace during polls.

He said they are in talks with inter-religious councils to spread messages of peace ahead of the August 9, polls.

“NCIC has declared an all out war against hate speech. We are monitoring TV and online. We need to ensure that evidence gathering is done quickly and swiftly,” Kobia said.

While defending himself over the madoadoa remarks, Raila said that he was misunderstood.

NCIC wants Raila to explain in which context he used the term madoadoa during the Azimio la Umoja rally in Wajir.

While in Wajir, Raila told residents to back the Azimio la Umoja movement candidates only in the forthcoming general elections, saying he does not want to see ‘madoadoa’ in the county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST