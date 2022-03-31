Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Detectives are looking for a KCSE candidate who escaped from an examination centre in Mogotio, Baringo County, to access examination material for the Agriculture paper that was administered yesterday.

Drama unfolded at Radat secondary school when one Kennedy Ruto, suddenly put on civilian clothes to conceal his school uniform and jumped over the school fence to a neighbouring compound.

Detectives who were within the school’s vicinity became suspicious and followed suit over the fence, landing on the other side with a thud!

Ruto and two other unknown persons who were conversing in low tones scampered to different directions when the detective announced his arrival, leaving behind a mobile phone that contained a replica of the Geography and Physics papers administered on Tuesday and the Agriculture paper that the candidates sat yesterday.

A manhunt for the suspect and his accomplices has since been launched with detectives based at the forensic cyber and digital laboratory, joining in the operation.

As this dramatic incident unfolded, detectives in Nairobi were arraigning four other suspects at the Milimani Law Courts, who were part of a larger syndicate dubbed ‘Bailing out’ and the ‘Kalee’ group arrested two weeks ago.

The four had masterminded examination fraud in social media groups with followers in their thousands sitting the ongoing KCSE examination, buying examination papers and answers. Gideon Tanui, Kevin Kiprotich, Justice Leting and James Obongo, pleaded not guilty and were released on a Sh 300,000 cash bail and a bond of Sh 500,000 each with a surety.

In a countrywide operation mounted by DCI detectives to ensure that the credibility of the national examination is upheld, other suspects were rounded up in Mbita, Garbatula and Turkana, where over 60 mobile phones were confiscated. Cybercrime detectives are currently analyzing mobile phones to retrieve further incriminating materials for a watertight case against the suspects.

A more comprehensive report on the ongoing KCSE examination fraud to follow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.