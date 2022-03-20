Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 20, 2022 – Revered blogger and social media crusader, Robert Alai, has termed former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as Deputy President William Ruto’s mole in Azimio La Umoja Movement.

In a tweet on Saturday, Alai, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement social media adviser, said Kalonzo is on DP Ruto’s payroll and that is the reason why he is issuing conflicting statements about Azimio.

Alai made the remarks after Kalonzo told a local media station that President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will soon fallout due to ongoing differences inside the Azimio La Umoja bandwagon.

Alai said Kalonzo is a baggage and he should either behave or be thrown out of Azimio because he is not helping the movement.

“Kalonzo is Ruto’s other IED inside Azimio. He must do two interviews every day?

“He must do them? Satisfying his masters now? Unless Kalonzo behaves, he is now a baggage. Ticking time-bomb,” Alai stated on his Twitter page

