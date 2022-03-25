Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 March 2022 – City socialite and video vixen Faith Makau alias Amber Ray had a hilarious response to a fan who tried to offer her advice after she posted a video dancing seductively on Instagram.

Amber had posted a video dancing to Rhumba music and claimed the moves she was displaying are meant to lure ‘ Wababa’ (older rich men).

The video sparked reactions among her fans, with one of her female fans advising her to use her beauty and popularity to venture into the beauty products business like her fellow socialite Huddah Monroe.

However, Amber did not heed the advice.

She responded to the fan and told her that not everyone is good in business.

Amber Ray boldly confessed that she is skilled in chasing ‘wababas’ and there is no need to start a business because she is living a flamboyant life

”Sio kila mtu mwanabiashara. Riziki yangu ni wababa)” she responded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.