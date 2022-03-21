Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua, has said he is not interested to be the running mate of Deputy President William Ruto during the August 9th Presidential Election.

Speaking on Sunday during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally in Murang’a County, Gachagua, who is a close ally of Ruto, said Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, is the ideal candidate to deputise the second in command.

Gachagua said that Ndindi had done a good job in Murang’a and should go to the next level in politics as he had proved to be a seasoned politician.

“When a tree falls it gives out sprouts and Ndindi is one of them who we are looking up to,”

“Give us this man to go and help Ruto garner votes to be able to win the election and form the next government,” Gachagua said.

The DP recognised that Ndindi has been his loyal supporter and has always stood by him, in a veiled reference to the proposition.

“I know the people of Kiharu have not been seeing him here at home and that’s because he has been accompanying me everywhere I go, and I would urge you with humility to set him free so that we can go hunt for votes to be able to form the next government,” Ruto said.

