Title; Research Officer

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Countdown 2030 Initiative for Women’s, Children’s, and Youth Health is a global partnership of academic institutions, universities, and UN agencies that aims to improve the measurement and monitoring of women’s, children’s, and adolescents’ health. The project focuses on intervention coverage and inequality coverage and strengthens regional and national capacities on evidence generation and use. As part of the consortium, APHRC is leading the Countdown work in SSA. Through regional networks, the Center brings together research and public health institutions with ministries of health from countries in the region to strengthen the evidence and advocacy in support of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) and nutrition programs. The Countdown Initiative calls for the accountability of governments and development partners, identifies knowledge gaps, and proposes new actions for universal coverage of women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health. For more information, visit http://countdown2030.org/.

The APHRC seeks to recruit a Research Officer to support work on the project activities, particularly in Kenya.

Responsibilities

Contribute to various stakeholder engagement activities such as inception meetings and policy engagement in Kenya;

Participate in workshops, meetings, conferences and report on the proceedings;

Support the development of study protocols, application for ethical approvals and research permits;

Participate in scientific publications and other dissemination resources such as technical reports, donor reports, briefing papers and blogs;

Contribute to proposal development efforts in the Center;

Coordinate the recruitment, training and supervision of field staff during data collection;

Participate in development and review of study tools, training manuals and field guides to use for data collection;

Assist in facilitating in-country and multi-country training workshops;

Support knowledge management and learning activities in the project;

Undertake desk and literature reviews; and

Support with quantitative data management and analysis.

Qualifications

Master’s degree in any of the following areas: population studies/demography, statistics, epidemiology, economics or related discipline.

At least two years’ post-Masters’ qualification experience in a research setting.

Proven quantitative skills, with familiarity with related analysis packages STATA, SPSS, R.

Experience analysing routine health facility data (DHIS2) and national health surveys (DHS, MICS, SMART, PMA, SPA).

Experience conducting field research and managing data collection teams.

Experience in engaging policy makers and key stakeholders with research evidence.

Ability to work independently, set priorities, juggle tasks and meet tight deadlines.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills and ability to work in a culturally diverse team.

Must be able to communicate and write in English. Knowledge of French will be a plus.

How To Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by April 05, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

PO. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons