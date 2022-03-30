Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



POSITION: Research Associate (1 position)

REPORTING TO: Research Coordinator

START DATE: 2nd May 2022

LOCATION: Busia

DURATION: 6 Months

DEADLINE: ASAP

ELIGIBILITY: Position is open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action:

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision-makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision-makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project:

The Social Accountability Project (SAP) is a multi-year NIH-funded study that seeks to address barriers to access family planning services in all the 146 public health facilities in Kisumu County. The study will employ two main interventions i.e the Community Score Card and the Citizen Score Card and will use both quantitative and qualitative methods of data collection. The study will be launched towards end of May 2022.

About the Position:

The Research Associate, under the general supervision of the Research Coordinator and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures, coordinates the facilitation of field and data activities and functions within IPAK. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Research Associate, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Research Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities Data Management

Data Processing, and Storage Designing smooth, functioning, and timely data flow between various project activities according to Standard Operating Using Stata to process, clean data and prepare summary Designing and implementing Stata auditing tools for high frequency checks and back-checks. Ensuring proper handling of audio files and coordinating processing of qualitative Ensuring proper storage of all computer data including regular

Survey Programming Developing data collection instruments for computer-aided interviews (CAI) using Survey

Designing and pre-testing of data collection

Data Protection and Security Ensuring all staff comply with all policies and procedures relating to data handling and Ensuring appropriate security on all devices handling data including surveyCTO server, computers, and tablets are fully

Policy and Documentation For all areas of responsibility, contribute to the development of policy briefs, Project summary web page as well as compliance with all aspects of Policy Minimum Must Dos (MMDs).



Field Management

Human Subjects Ensuring that all field team comply with the IRB requirements including the study’s human subject’s protocol



Managing IRB for the project including preparing the documents for submission as well as timely submission as required

Field Logistics Conducting spot checks for the field enumerators and providing feedback Supporting the process of locating respondents, while ensuring compliance with protocols Supporting project guidelines governing field staff who work remotely and locally Aid in the procurement, upkeep, and calibration of field supplies Supervising field activities with the other field management team Send weekly field report to the PI team

Human Resource Management Participating in the selection process for staff hiring and assist with training as needed Assisting with staff evaluations and make recommendations regarding renewal of staff contracts Enforcing all IPAK policies and communicate regularly with management team

Financial Management Keeping track of project expenses and prepare financial summary reports Reviewing expense reports and sharing feedback and/or reports as required

Perform any other assigned duties related to project implementation and administrative tasks as needed

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Preferably Master’s degree in management, social sciences, public policy, economics, or a related Bachelor’s degree (required).

Proven minimum 5 years of field management Extensive experience supervising, designing, and implementing data collection and/or fieldwork activities, and managing teams of field workers.

Previous experience in managing data collection and survey administration

Experience in training staff to improve data collection efforts and accuracy (required)

Advanced experience in programming longs survey with multiple randomization and skips using SurveyCTO (required).

Strong problem-solving skills with a good understanding of team

Proven experience in managing IRB for a

Ability to manage and clean complex datasets, preferably, using

Excellent management and organizational Ability to effectively manage multiple data collection activities in a project will be a requirement.

Excellent financial management

Flexible, self-motivated, and able to manage multiple teams in different locations and across different complex activities efficiently, and a team

Demonstrated ability to manage high-level relationships with stakeholders including multiple PI team(s), partner organizations and policy

Advanced user of Microsoft Office suite especially use of Excel to generate summary productivity reports (Required).

Proven experience in coordinating and managing large

Excellent oral and written communication skills in both English and Kiswahili and proven ability to make presentations of field reports to the

Excellent supervisory and management experience related to fieldwork and data collection

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Research Associate- SAP. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.