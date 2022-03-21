Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga now has an uphill task after the Kenya Kwanza Alliance principals settled on Deputy President William Ruto as the outfit’s presidential candidate.

This was revealed by Bungoma Senator and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula at a rally in Nakuru yesterday.

Speaking in Dundori, Wetangula said Ruto will now face off with ODM Leader Raila Odinga for presidency come August 9th General Election.

He urged residents to back Kenya Kwanza in the August polls.

“We in Kenya Kwanza have agreed that Ruto will be our presidential candidate,” Wetangula said.

Both Wetangula and ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi had declared that they will run for the presidency.

The announcement now means the two have shelved their bids for Ruto.

The team now has an uphill task of picking a running mate that has become a bone of contention among some leaders in the outfit.

While ANC leaders led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala have maintained the post is meant for them, the Mt Kenya region has insisted the seat had already been reserved for their region, even before the formation of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

