Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has received a major boost today ahead of the August polls after Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku joined the ODM party.

Lenku defected from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.

He was welcomed by ODM leader Raila Odinga to the Orange party.

The function was held at the Orange party headquarters in Nairobi.

Lenku quit Jubilee after his fierce rival David Ole Nkedianye joined Jubilee to battle it out with him in the party primaries for the ticket.

He seemed to have ditched Jubilee to avoid facing his rival in a nomination that would have spelt doom for his bid in the event he lost.

Lenku is seeking to defend his seat in the August polls for a second and final term in office.

Lenku ousted Nkedianye in the 2017 polls.

The two leaders are, however, supporting Raila Odinga for the presidency.

The move will prove to be a challenge to Raila, who will need the two to be united in supporting his bid.

Endorsing Lenku in a rally will prove catastrophic as Nkedianye might not take the move positively.

