Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Jubilee Party apologist and popular blogger, Pauline Njoroge, has sensationally claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga doesn’t need the Kikuyu community vote to win the August 9th Presidential election.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Njoroge, who is an ardent supporter of Raila Odinga, said it is naïve for somebody to think that this year’s presidential elections will be determined by only voters in the Mt Kenya region when there are 7 other regions where voting will take place.

“Sometimes I see some comments on these streets and wonder, why do some people assume or imagine that elections will only be determined in Central Kenya as if the rest of the country will not be voting?” Pauline stated.

She further said it is a fallacy to say Raila will get less than 40 percent in the Mt Kenya region yet Kenya has seven other regions where Baba controls.

“You will hear a guy say that Raila will not make it because in Central he will get less than 40% and I wonder, has such a person considered that Kenya has Seven other regions where voting will also take place? Ama ni vile wahenga walisema “A man who does not travel imagines it’s only the mother who cooks,” Njoroge stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.