Friday, March 25, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has asked Kenyans to trust him to turn around the country’s economic fortunes.

Speaking at Orange House on Thursday when he received a delegation of Jubilee Party members who dumped the ruling party for ODM, Raila tore into Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model, saying it will not offer a solution to suffering Kenyans.

Raila said since he was the former Premier of Kenya, he knows the model that will work and uplift the lives of poor Kenyans.

“Our economy has suffered because of bad leadership and management. But we can change all that so that Kenyans can enjoy its benefits.”

“But it’s not going to be changed by sloganeering and empty promises like the Bottom-Up. He (Ruto) doesn’t understand. We know what works and what doesn’t work.” Raila said.

Raila concluded by saying that his desire to transform Kenya is the main reason behind the recent moves by like-minded leaders to coalesce around the Azimio la Umoja political coalition.

