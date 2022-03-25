Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 25, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has responded to Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, who said he is uncircumcised.

Kuria, who spoke in Kiambu County when accompanying Deputy President William Ruto, warned Kikuyus against electing Raila Odinga as President in August because he is uncircumcised.

But in a response shared by his Communications Director, Philip Etale on Friday, Raila termed Kuria as a homosexual and a stupid man who is still living in ancient caves.

“Hon. @RailaOdingahas told off chauvinistic thinker @HonMoses_Kuriaover his recent remark that ‘uncircumcised’ men should not become President.

“He says the remark is uncalled for & a sign of backwardness. “Mtu kama huyo ni shoga, bloody fool kabisa,” Etale wrote on his Twitter page.

Raila made the remarks on Friday while campaigning for his Presidential bid in Teso North and South constituencies in Busia County.

