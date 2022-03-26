Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 25, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga received a huge boost during his four-day tour of Western Kenya after Lurambi Member of Parliament Hon. Bishop Titus Khamala joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Previously, Khamala was a member of the Amani National Congress (ANC) and an ardent supporter of Musalia Mudavadi.

When Mudavadi joined Deputy President William Ruto last month, Khamala abandoned him and has now joined ODM, which is part of the Azimio La Umoja Movement.

During the tour, the ANC elections Board chairman also defected to ODM. Khamala’s wife also joined Raila’s party.

Raila and Mudavadi are currently engaged in a turf battle as they seek to prove their popularity in the Western Kenya region which has been voting for the former prime minister overwhelmingly. Since Mudavadi joined forces with Ruto, he has lost several MPs to ODM or the newly formed Democratic Action party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST