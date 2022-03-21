Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 -Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Jeremiah Kioni, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga only needs 6 percent of the Mt Kenya vote to win the August 9th Presidential election.

Speaking on Sunday, Kioni, who is also the Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, said the Mt Kenya vote is not even needed to make Raila Odinga president in August.

“Let me tell you this, this thing is over. Raila Odinga, in 2007 got 44% of Kenyan votes, in 2013 he also got 44% and again in 2017, he got 44%. Now he only needs 6+1% to enter the State House,” Kioni said.

Kioni further claimed already 10 percent of Mt Kenya region votes are in Azimio’s basket, adding that a simple summation gives Odinga victory over his rival, Deputy President and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party presidential candidate William Ruto.

“If you take 10% of the Mt Kenya votes, which he has already garnered, plus the 44%, Raila is already in the State House,” Kioni said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST