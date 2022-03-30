Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, has said that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be president in August according to God’s timing.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday morning, Elachi insisted that when one’s time has come, they don’t struggle to get that which they seek.

“For the Rt Hon. Raila Odinga, you might hate him, you might love him but today I want to say this spiritually; it is his season. His time that God has given,” Elachi said.

“You will hate me, you might say I’m crazy but one day you will realise that when it’s your season, you don’t struggle,” Elachi added.

Elachi is one of the remaining Jubilee party members who have stood with President Uhuru Kenyatta and continue to drum up support for the former Prime Minister’s presidential bid.

On March 22, the former Nairobi County speaker said that the former PM will be the ‘Mandela of Kenya’ when elected president in the August 9 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST