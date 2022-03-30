Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has mocked Deputy President William Ruto’s academic qualifications, saying his Ph.D. in Botany cannot permit him to digitize the economy.

Speaking during the Azimio la Umoja rally, Raila said that as an Engineer, he stands a better chance to improve the lives of Kenyans compared toRuto who has one of the most useless degrees in the country.

According to Raila, the DP is just a plant scientist who cannot understand digital matters.

The former Prime Minister was dismissing the notion that his advanced age makes him analog compared to DP Ruto who is still relatively young.

“Walisema sisi ni analogue ati wao ni digital, lakini Baba ni engineer, na yule ni mwanazayansi wa mambo ya miti. (They said that we are analog and that they are digital, but Raila is an engineer, and he (Ruto) is a plant scientist).” Raila said.

“Plant Scientist and an engineer who is more digital, aren’t I the one who understands digital issues better,” he added as the crowd cheered.

In terms of academic record, Raila Odinga attended the Kisumu Union Primary and Maranda School but he dropped out from the latter in 1962.

After dropping out, Raila Odinga got enrolled at the Herder Institution. In 1965, Odinga was awarded a scholarship at the Technical School, Magdeburg (now known as the Otto-von-Guericke University Magdeburg).

The ODM leader graduated in 1970 with a diploma in Production Engineering.

On the other hand, Ruto recently graduated with a doctor of philosophy degree in plant ecology (Botany) at Nairobi University.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.