Saturday, March 26, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has issued Butere Member of Parliament, Tindi Mwale, a direct Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket after he defected from DAP –Kenya and joined the Orange party.

Mwale now becomes the first ODM aspirant who has been given a direct ticket by the party leader ahead of the nominations planned for next month.

Raila Odinga received Mwale during his tour of Vihiga County, where he also named former Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Chief Executive Officer Fernandez Barasa to be the successor to ODM deputy party leader and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

“I now want to unveil to you who will be Kakamega Governor and take over from Oparanya… Where is this young man Barasa? Barasa is the one who is going to be the ODM flag bearer in the race to replace Oparanya,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST