Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that he had conspired with Deputy President William Ruto to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta in the year 2018.

On Saturday, while meeting over 3000 Kikuyu community elders in State House, Nairobi, Uhuru claimed that Ruto approached Raila Odinga and told him to help him impeach the President in 2018.

Uhuru further told the elders that Ruto had planned to impeach him from office before he reached out to Raila for support.

Raila was to mobilise his ODM party members to bring down the impeachment motion in case it was brought into parliament.

But speaking on Tuesday, Raila said he knows nothing about Uhuru’s claims and impeachment motion.

Raila said this after meeting with the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) members who endorsed his Presidential bid in August.

