Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered another blow in his bid to solidify his ODM support base ahead of the August polls.

This is after former Police Spokesperson Charles Owino quit ODM after only a short stint.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, Owino stated that he had joined the United Democratic Movement (UDM) Party where he will vie for the Siaya Gubernatorial seat.

Owino joined hands with former Rarieda Member of Parliament Nicholas Gumbo.

The two have not yet clarified whether they will front one of them as the main aspirant. However, reports have intimated that Owino will deputize Gumbo.

Owino officially joined ODM in March where he was received by the Chairperson of the ODM Alego-Usonga branch in Siaya town.

He was also installed by a section of elders as an aspirant for the highly contested seat.

Owino, who resigned from the public service in June 2021, noted that the move was a change from his career as a police officer which spanned nearly 30 years.

Gumbo and Owino will face off with Raila’s close ally and Siaya Senator James Orengo for the gubernatorial seat come August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.