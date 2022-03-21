Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is poised to get a landslide victory over Raila Odinga in the August polls, especially in the Mt. Kenya region.

This was revealed by Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, who said that the voter turnout in the Mt Kenya region will be higher than those of the 2013 and 2017 General Elections.

In a tweet, Ahmednasir said that this was based on the number of people who turn up for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party rallies from the region.

This follows the mammoth crowd that Ruto pulled on Friday during his tour of the Kiambu East region, where he also passed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Gatundu backyard.

“If the crowds enthusiasms on display in GATUNDU and the avidity in UDA Kenya rallies in general in Mt Kenya region is anything to go by, then we have the distinct possibility that voter turnout in Mt Kenya in August 2022 will be higher than in both 2013 and 2017,” the lawyer said.

During the visit, Ruto rooted for his bottom-up economic model while urging residents to support his presidential bid ahead of the August election.

He told the residents he had a message he wanted to be delivered to President Kenyatta, adding that he campaigned for him and helped him ascend to power.

He urged the locals to persuade Kenyatta to stand aside and let him deal with Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

