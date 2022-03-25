Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 25, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s Men-in-Black resurfaced yesterday and assaulted journalists at ODM Headquarters as Baba watched.

The two, Moses Nyamori of Standard Digital and Luke Awich of the Star newspaper, were reportedly attacked at the precincts of the Chungwa house over alleged stories they carried in their respective publication last week.

The well-built men under the command of Chungwa House head of security Benard Kadundo roughed up the reporters and physically ejected them out of Chungwa House, where Raila was receiving Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, who was decamping to the Orange Party from Jubilee.

The media fraternity has since condemned the violence unleashed on the journalists by ODM leader Raila Odinga’s supporters.

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) secretary-general Eric Oduor has termed the acts as primitive and demanded that the culprits be identified and handed over to police by the conveners of the event.

“Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) goons today at Orange House unleashed terror on journalists leaving one injured. The primitive acts should not be condoned in a civilized society where the journalists are required to serve the public for the common good of the country.”

“We call upon the police to investigate the attacks on the journalists and the culprits prosecuted without further delays,” Oduor said in a statement.

The union further called upon the politicians to guarantee the safety of journalists ahead of the August 9, General Election.

Their attack comes less than a month after the Media Council of Kenya established a team that will spearhead the safety of journalists ahead of the August 9, polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST