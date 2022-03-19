Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 19, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga can now rest easy after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka dropped his bid for the running mate position; something that was giving Baba sleepless nights considering he had promised the position to the populous Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking at an interview yesterday, Kalonzo stated that he desired to be Raila’s running mate in the August 9 poll, but stated that he was ready to drop his ambition on the condition that he is allocated a third of positions in the government.

Kalonzo, who served as a Vice President in the Mwai Kibaki government, shelved his presidential bid and backed Raila’s aspirations for the third time running.

In 2013 and 2017 polls, the Ukambani leader entered a pact with Raila and Kenya Kwanza’s Musalia Mudavadi.

In the deal that he made public last month, Raila had agreed to support his presidential bid in the 2022 elections.

Kalonzo now says the recent coalition agreement is anchored on three foundations whose details are only known to himself, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila.

The Azimio La Umoja agreement, according to him, brought together the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), Uhuru’s ruling Jubilee Party, and Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The entry of Kalonzo and the OKA brigade into Azimio La Umoja complicates the running mate matrix for the former Prime Minister, who enjoys a huge backing from the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.

Before the Raila – Kalonzo deal, various leaders from the Mountain region, including former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Agriculture CS Peter Munya, were seen as favourites to deputise Raila.

