Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has beaten Deputy President William Ruto yet again as the most preferred presidential candidate in Mombasa County.

According to the latest survey by Infotrak Research and Consulting Company released on Sunday, Azimio la Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga is the leading presidential candidate in Mombasa at 52 percent.

Ruto comes a distant second with a paltry 29% popularity rating.

The poll further shows that Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka would only get one percent of the votes. Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Jimmy Wanjigi (Safina), and Gideon Moi (Kanu) all managed a paltry 0.1 percent.

According to the poll, 16 percent of the respondents remain undecided on who they will vote for as their president if elections were held today.

“A significant percentage of voters- 16 percent- indicated that they were yet to decide whom they will support for the top seat,” Infotrak Research Manager Johvine Wanyingo said.

The research conducted on March 9-12, showed that the ODM leader is popular in the six constituencies of Mombasa i.e Changamwe, Jomvu, Kisaunim, Nyali, Likoni, and Mvita.

In terms of party popularity, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) emerged the best at 46 percent, followed in second place by UDA at 24 percent.

“Raila’s ODM party was also the most popular in the county scoring 46 percent compared to Ruto’s UDA which had an approval rating of 24 percent,” Wanyingo said.

In terms of coalitions, Azimio la Umoja is the most popular political formation at 51 percent, while the Kenya Kwanza alliance had 23 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST