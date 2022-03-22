Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has warned Mt Kenya leaders against dumping the Jubilee Party for either Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) or former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) parties.

For the last week, there has been a mass exodus from Jubilee with many leaders and supporters joining either ODM or UDA.

Taking to his Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, Ngunjiri cautioned the region, saying the two leading presidential contesters, Raila Odinga and William Ruto could shake hands after the August 9th polls.

While recounting how President Uhuru Kenyatta embraced Raila in March 2018, Ngunjiri said anything is possible between Ruto and Raila, regardless of who becomes the president.

According to Ngunjiri, if Ruto’s UDA Party or Raila’s ODM gets over 70 MPs in August, then the one who will become the president might be forced to shake hands with the other to have government businesses in Parliament a success.

This is what Ngunjiri Wambugu wrote on his Facebook page.

