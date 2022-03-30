Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – ODM Chairman John Mbadi has revealed why he quit the Homa Bay gubernatorial race.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mbadi stated that he stepped down after having a conversation with his party leader Raila Odinga.

According to Mbadi, who is also the Suba South Member of Parliament, he did not have any problem with stepping down from the race, and he was ready to take up any role assigned to him by Raila even if it involves sweeping State House for him.

He noted that Raila has insight on matters politics and he is anticipating that the ODM party leader will form the next government where he (Mbadi) will play a critical role.

Mbadi hinted that he was promised a bigger role in the next government.

“It’s not just obeying the voice of the party leader. It’s also reasoning, I think many politicians fail to appreciate the reality. When you sit down with your boss and reason together and look at the pros and cons.”

“Remember the governor is a county position. If your party boss tells you to accept that in the event you form the next government we work at the national capacity, you have to obey him. I can go and sweep the State House if my party leader tells me to,” he stated.

Mbadi compared himself to former Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, who was appointed as a Cabinet Secretary without portfolio by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Remember Raphael Tuju as Secretary-General of Jubilee. He was very powerful when Jubilee came into power and he was even a minister without a portfolio. So, as the chair of ODM and the party goes on to form the next government, chances are that I will be somewhere in that government,” he argued.

Mbadi dropped his bid just a day after the party announced that it would adopt consensus in some areas to avoid fallout.

He was set to battle out for the party’s ticket with Woman Representative Gladys Wanga.

