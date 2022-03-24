Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Popular city pastor, Man Kush, who doubles up as a comedian, is reportedly a sex-starved beast masquerading as a man of God.

A married woman who had an affair with Man Kush exposed his randy behaviors through popular Facebook blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga.

Narrating how they met, the woman said that she approached Man Kush to seek advice since her marriage was going through a rough patch, and in the process, he started preying on her.

They would meet regularly for sex escapades in lodgings.

Their relationship ended after she fell pregnant for the pastor and when she informed him, he sent her money to terminate the pregnancy and blocked her.

Read Martha’s post on Facebook exposing Man Kush.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.