Saturday, 26 March 2022 – A lady, identified as Esther, has taken to social media and accused controversial city prophet David Owour of Repentance and Holiness Church of destroying her marriage.

Esther was married to Owuor’s driver Kagia and for the last three years, the renowned prophet has made her life a living hell.

Trouble started after she left Owour’s church.

He has been using police to intimidate her and her family since she has so many secrets concerning the controversial church.

He went ahead and ordered Kagia to divorce Esther and even chose for him a wife.

Esther claims that Owuor has brainwashed her husband Kagia and locked him up at his palatial Runda home.

Kagia no longer provides for his kids after dedicating his life to serve the prophet, forcing them to sleep hungry.

Shockingly, prophet Owuor has personally gone to court and filed for divorce on behalf of Kagia after he chose for him a wife.

Esther highlighted her plight on social media.

See screenshot of her post.

Below is a photo of Esther and her husband Kagia, who has been brainwashed by the controversial prophet.

