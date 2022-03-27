Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 27, 2022 – University of Nairobi don, Prof. Herman Manyora, has revealed the politician former Prime Minister Raila Odinga should appoint as his running mate to defeat Deputy President William Ruto in August.

As it appears, the 2022 presidential duel is turning out to be between Ruto and Raila.

In a tweet on Sunday, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, urged Raila to choose Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate to finish the game early.

Manyora said he believes that if Raila chooses Karua, then Ruto will go for Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru and this will give Kenya a chance two choose between liberators and thieves.

“@RailaOdinga should move with speed and nominate @MarthaKarua as running mate. This will force @WilliamsRuto into taking @AnneWaiguru. Then Kenyans will have to choose between a liberation pair and the other one,” Manyora wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST