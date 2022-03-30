Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has authorised the printing of money to fund former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement campaigns.

According to Kuria, Uhuru has authorised the Central Bank of Kenya(CBK) to print money in billions to market Raila Odinga’s presidential bid ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

This is a repeat of 1992 when late former President Daniel Arap Moi authorized the CBK to print millions to fund his campaigns. Moi printed the money to bribe voters since he was fearing defeat by the late second liberation hero, Kenneth Matiba.

As a result, Kenyans witnessed high inflation since money was printed without following the laid down procedure set up by CBK.

“1992 is back here. Massive spending. Potential currency printing. Prepare for massive hyperinflation,” Moses Kuria warned.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, has on several occasions vowed to use all resources at his disposal to ensure his candidate wins the top seat in August.

