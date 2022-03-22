Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have ignited speculation of getting secretly engaged after the ‘Diamond’ singer was spotted with a circular diamond ring while shopping for baby clothes.

The ring had a huge circular diamond on it with a thick gold outline. Rihanna wore a fitted Grave Digger T-shirt that just fit over her growing baby bump. The 34-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul also rocked a pair of low-rise jeans, furry stilettos and a maroon-and-yellow trucker hat that notably read, “Sex is safer than smoking.”

This is coming days after she told Elle that she envisions herself being a “psycho” mother once her bundle of joy arrives.

Rihanna revealed her pregnancy in January with paparazzi pics of her and A$AP Rocky taking a stroll in Harlem. She and the “Praise the Lord” MC have been dating since early 2020. They went public with their romance in November of that same year.