Monday, 28 March 2022 – Popular Nigerian singer, Ruger, was sexually assaulted by a female fan while performing at a club over the weekend.
The singer was in the middle of his performance when he moved to the edge of the stage and as he was busy entertaining his fans, a rogue female fan grabbed his ‘cassava’.
The 22-year-old was visibly angered by the fan’s action.
He stared at the fan for a while, breathing fire before leaving the stage in protest.
