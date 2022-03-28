Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 March 2022 – Popular Nigerian singer, Ruger, was sexually assaulted by a female fan while performing at a club over the weekend.

The singer was in the middle of his performance when he moved to the edge of the stage and as he was busy entertaining his fans, a rogue female fan grabbed his ‘cassava’.

The 22-year-old was visibly angered by the fan’s action.

He stared at the fan for a while, breathing fire before leaving the stage in protest.

