Wednesday, 30 March 2022 – Popular Luo singer Dolla Kabarry and his wife Connie have left tongues wagging after surprising their daughter Sheryl with a Prado after she scored over 400 marks in the recently released KCPE exams.

Kabarry’s wife revealed that they had promised their daughter a big car and a Samsung phone of her choice if she scores more than 400 marks.

They had no choice but to honour the promise after she scored 413 marks.

Sharing photos of the expensive gift on social media, she wrote, “Yes, we promised her a big Car and a Samsung phone of her choice if she gets 400 marks and above.

“She got 413 marks. We had to keep our promises just like she did. Parents let’s learn to keep our promises.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.