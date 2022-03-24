Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Celebrated Kikuyu gospel singer, Sammy K, who is one of the most popular gospel artists in Central Kenya, is on the spot for allegedly conning a client Ksh 20,000.

According to a Facebook post by lawyer Wahome Thuku, Sammy K was paid to perform at an event last week but he failed to turn up.

He reportedly switched off his phone on the day the event was taking place and didn’t bother to send an apology.

When the client demanded his money back, she started being rude.

Wahome Thuku has urged Sammy K to return the money or else, he will face the full force of the law.

Read his Facebook post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.