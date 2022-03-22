Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 March 2022 – There was drama at Bureti in Kericho County after locals almost lynched a popular bishop.

Bishop Yegon had been given money by former Energy Cabinet Secretary, Charles Keter, who is vying for the Kericho Gubernatorial seat, to dish out to the locals after he campaigned in the area.

Instead of doing as ordered by Keter, he attempted to flee with the money.

A video shared by blogger Mutai shows the man of God running for his dear life as the locals chased after him while breathing fire.

He jumped on a motorbike and fled when things got out of hand.

Watch the video.

