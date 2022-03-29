Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 March 2022 – A 25-year old man is recuperating at an Eldoret hospital, after what started as a friendly pool table game turned ugly, leaving him with life-threatening head injuries.

Douglas Chepng’etich had outwitted an opponent, Calvin Kiprotich, 24, in several rounds of pool game, at a poolroom in Kaburwa estate, Kapseret sub-county. Unbeknownst to Douglas, the suspect wasn’t taking the losses kindly.

After the final loss at around 5 pm, Kipruto turned on his opponent wielding his cue stick, and struck him on the head, sending him to the ground unconscious.

He then attempted to escape in his vehicle but irate bystanders ejected him and descended on him with heavy blows and kicks.

Police officers based at Langas police station rushed to the scene, saved the suspect from being lynched and rushed him to Moi Teaching and Referral hospital, where he is currently recuperating in stable condition.

Broken pieces of the cue stick turned weapon, were collected from the scene and kept as an exhibit. The suspect will be charged with assault immediately after he leaves the hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.