Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Political analyst Herman Manyora has hit hard at NARC-Kenya Leader Martha Karua, saying she has no political value ahead of the August 9 elections.

This comes even as Karua officially joined the Azimio La Umoja movement and professed her support for ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

While making the big announcement, Karua praised Raila as someone who has the interest of Kenyans at heart.

But speaking during an interview, Manyora said that with the current political dynamics, Karua has no capacity to influence the outcome of the presidential election outcome.

The analyst opined that even if Karua is named Raila Odinga’s running mate, she won’t bring votes to any political formation.

“Even if Raila Odinga names her as his running mate, she brings no capital to Baba which is very unfortunate,” Manyora said.

