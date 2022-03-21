Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned an incident in which suspects allegedly raped two women, aged 30 and 38 in the church then robbed the church of musical instruments as well as the Pastor’s vehicle.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, in a statement on Sunday, said that the incident occurred on Friday, 18 March 2022.

“Police at Mhala have since launched a manhunt for the three suspects who reportedly robbed the church of musical instruments as well as the Pastor’s car after raping the women at a church in Thulamahashe near Bushbuckridge,” Mohlala stated.

According to the information, on the said day about 23:00 two ladies who were in a room at the church, heard a gunshot outside. This was followed by a knock on the door.

It is said that three male suspects, armed with a pistol, forced the door opened. They then held the ladies at gunpoint whilst trying to find out where the pastor was. The suspects then demanded cash and allegedly raped the ladies.

The suspects also took musical instruments of the church to the value of about R28 000, using a silver grey KIA Picato, belonging to the Pastor. The suspects then fled the scene with the robbed items. “Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Captain Dexter Ndlovu or call the Crime Stop number. Alternatively they can send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” the spokesperson added.