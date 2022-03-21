Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta not to frustrate his State House ambition ahead of the August 9th 2022 poll.

Speaking on Friday, the Deputy President asked his boss to rethink his decision of backing ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential ambitions.

The DP who has bitterly fallen out with his boss asked residents of Mutomo in Gatundu South, Kiambu County. to present his case to their son (President Uhuru) on his behalf.

“Watu wa Mutomo, mumwambie Uhuru, nimesema hata kama ameamua kusaidia mtu ya kutendawili, namuomba asitumie ile kisu nilisaidia yeye kupata kunikata miguu. Mumwambie yule unampangia ni yule mliombewa naye hapa Gatundu. Usimuumize,”

Loosely translated to: “Remind him that he and I knelt down to be prayed for by the clergy and his mum, Mama Ngina Kenyatta. Even if he doesn’t want to help me in my quest to become president, kindly ask him to stay out of the presidential campaigns so that I can defeat Raila Odinga,” Ruto said.

The second in command further urged the President not to use the tactics they previously employed to frustrate his bid.

“Hata kama amemua kwenda kusaidia mtu ya kitendawili, namuomba kwa unyenyekevu asitumie ile kisu nilisaidia yeye kupata kunikata miguu. Mwambie huyu Ruto unampigia ni yule muliombewa na yeye hapa Gatundu na hata hiyo maombi Mama Ngina alituombea,”

(“Please tell him that even if he has decided to go and help someone with the ‘Kitendawili man’, I humbly ask him not to use the knife I helped him get, to cut me down to size. Remind him that this Ruto you are calling is the very same one, we were prayed for together here in Gatundu, and even during that prayer service, (your mother) Mama Ngina (Uhuru’s mother) prayed for u,)” William Ruto said.

