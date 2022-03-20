Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 20 March 2022 – The ex-wife of the man who married Pastor Ng’ang’a’s daughter, Elizabeth Nyambura, in a lavish wedding on Friday, has surfaced on social media.

Susan Gachanja described her ex-husband as a narcissist and revealed that their divorce case is still in court.

She learned of her husband’s marriage with Ng’ang’a’s daughter on social media after seeing the wedding photos trending.

Susan said her ex-husband made her life a living hell when they were married.

See her photos below.

