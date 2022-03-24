Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – 19-year-old Divine Nshuti Muheto was crowned Miss Rwanda 2022 at a glamorous grand finale held Saturday, March 19, at Intare Conference Arena, Rusororo.

The beauty queen, who is a high school graduate, won the crown after overcoming stiff competition from 19 contestants.

Upon winning the crown, she said, “I feel happy, blessed, and grateful. And credit goes to everyone who supported me throughout my journey”.

She walked away with a brand new car – Hyundai Venue offered by Hyundai Rwanda and will be receiving monthly facilitation of Rwf800,000(Ksh 90,000) during her reign from the Miss Rwanda organization.

She will also get financial support from Africa Improved Foods (AIF) Rwanda for her ‘beauty with a purpose project’

See her photos below.

