Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Faith Mueni, an auditor at Kenya Railways, was brutally murdered by her husband Harrison Mutisya Muiva at their home village in Machakos County.

Harrison is said to have attacked his wife with a panga and brutally murdered her before escaping.

The body of Mueni, 35, and a mother of one, was found lying in a pool of blood.

The incident happened last weekend when they travelled upcountry to visit their family.

According to a family member, the couple had supper together and retired to bed on Friday night.

By 9 am, the couple had not yet shown up for breakfast at their parents’ house, as was the norm whenever they visited from Nairobi.

At 10 am, the mother went to check on her son and daughter-in-law but the door was locked from the outside, with a padlock hanging on it.

Their car was also missing from the compound.

Fearing the worst, Muiva’s father opened the door to his son’s bedroom using a spare key, only to be confronted by the cold corpse of Ms. Mueni.

She was lying in a pool of blood with her throat partially slit, her right-hand cut in several places, and her head with deep panga cuts.

Muiva escaped after committing the murder and he is still at large.

According to Machakos DCIO boss, Simon Waithaka, the murder weapon, a Panga, was found in the toilet.

“Unfortunately the husband was missing. He is on the run and this made the police suspect that he could be the one who did it,” Mr. Waithaka said.

Below are photos of the late Faith Mueni.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.