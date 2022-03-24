Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Bondo Parliamentary aspirant, Andiwo Mwai, is the talk of social media after a photo of him deep in prayers went viral.

Apparently, Andiwo is an ardent member of the Legio Maria sect.

He was captured in church worshipping an idol of Legio Maria.

The photo has since elicited mixed reactions, with some of the Netizens accusing him of worshipping idols.

However, blogger Robert Alai has defended him and said that freedom of worship should be embraced.

“I support Bondo MP aspirant Andiwo Mwai on worship. I also love the Legio Maria denomination.

“Let people present themselves before God in the best way they understand, ‘’ Alai posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.