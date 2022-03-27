Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: PERSONAL ASSISTANT (PA) TO CEO

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY: LAW FIRM

SALARY: Kshs 45,000.00 NET

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI

Summary

Our client a law firm in Nairobi is looking for a Personal Assistant to the CEO. The ideal candidate will have similar experience and act as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondence and phone calls. Managing diaries and organizing meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the manager/executive. Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation. Organizing events and conferences.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage and maintain the CEO’s diary, email account and operational tasks.

Filter emails, highlight urgent correspondence and print attachments.

Organize inbound emails into the appropriate folders and any relevant information to be copied into the correct file on the hard drive.

Respond to emails as much as possible, dealing with appointments, requiring Bio or photos etc.

Ensure busy diary commitments, papers and travel arrangements are managed effectively including producing a daily folder with diary, necessary papers etc. and troubleshooting problems.

Conduct weekly diary meetings with the MD to discuss upcoming engagements, invitations and other requests.

Schedule on behalf of the MD meetings between him and his direct reports and the committees and groups to which he is a member.

Coordinate travel and accommodation requirements in connection with others and ensure arrangements in place for the MD match his requirements.

Filter general information, queries, phone calls and invitations to the MD by redirecting or taking forward such contact as appropriate.

Ensure the MD is fully briefed on, or prepared for, any engagements he is involved in. Keep and maintain an accurate record of papers and electronic correspondence on behalf of the MD.

Prepare correspondence on behalf of the MD, including the drafting of general replies.

Minute general meetings as required and complete research on behalf of the MD. Ad-hoc project management

Filing – including legal activities, keep and retrieve files.

Ensure guests meeting with the MD are well taken care of.

Provide a service that is in line with the MD’s work habits and preferences.

Candidate should have ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

Agenda preparation and expenses

Key Competencies:

Be a graduate from a reputable institution with a degree

Have at least 7 years working experience with a Managing Partner or CEO in a busy Law firm or institution.

Be ready to work and be stationed in Nairobi

Be computer literate

Be presentable

Be proactive, self-motivated and aggressive

Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Have the ability to work as a team

Be a person of unquestionable integrity with a high sense of professionalism

Demonstrate excellent organizational skills and have ability to handle and work under pressure.

Have the ability to work with minimum or no supervision

How To Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV’s quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com and quote the job title on the subject line.

Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.