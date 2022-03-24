Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Controversial city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism, now claims that women have been sliding into his DMs despite the fact that he is old and married.

Speaking in an interview during his daughter’s flashy wedding, the 69-year-old pastor noted that the women who send him flirting messages are just interested in him because he is famous and rich.

“I get women sending me messages, they do not care about age. All they want is the money, they flirt with me, saying how smart and handsome I am.

“As a public figure, you will always get hit on,” he said.

Ng’anga’s appetite for women is well-known.

Sometime back, his youthful wife Mercy Murugi threatened to divorce him over infidelity.

She even filed for divorce and accused him of having affairs with some of his female congregants.

The rogue preacher confessed recently that he has babies with different women across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.