Saturday, 26 March 2022 – A pastor from Meru County was reportedly beaten mercilessly by Njuri Ncheke elders after he went to their shrine to inquire why they recruited one of his church members to the council.

Pastor Moses Mwingirwa Muchena of Full Gospel Churches of Kenya went to the shrine in Tigania West uninvited and confronted the elders, demanding to know why they were misleading his congregant.

The elders ganged up against the man of God and beat him to a pulp, leaving him with a swollen face.

He managed to run for his dear life and reported the matter to Mituntu police station.

Njuri Ncheke elders have been accusing local churches in the Meru region of alienating residents from their culture by imposing Western culture on them.

Below is a photo of the pastor who was beaten by the elders.

