Office Assistant

Responsibilities

Specifically, duties and responsibilities will entail:

Clean offices, machines/ equipment/apparatus when need be;

Collect and dispose waste;

Provide porter services;

Ensure orderly arrangement and dispatching of mails;

Arrange provisions for meetings

Perform messengerial duties.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education with a Grade of D+ and above

Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies/Attributes

Communication skills

Organizational skills,

Teamwork skills.

Meet provision of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Interested Candidates

Application Letter;

Copies of academic certificates and testimonials;

A copy of the National Identity Card or Valid Passport;

Updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) detailing current position, qualifications, working experience, current and expected salary, a working email and Daytime telephone number;

Indicate the Position applied for on the Envelope.

OTHER KEY REQUIREMENTS

Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate);

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB Clearance Certificate);

Criminal Investigations Department (Certificate of Good Conduct);

An approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB Report);

Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (Dully filled and completed first schedule (s.13) and self-declaration form stamped by the EACC.

How to Apply

Applications must be delivered in hard copy to the registered mail via the address below to be received by 11th April 2022 at 5:00pm.

Ag. DIRECTOR GENERAL

The Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority

P.O Box 30117, 00100

NAIROBI