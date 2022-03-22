Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Office Assistant

REF: KFCB/HR/11/2022

Responsibilities

Providing visitors with refreshments while they wait;

Preparing outgoing mails for distribution;

Perform administrative and routine clerical tasks

Sorting and distributing incoming mails;

Assist with event planning;

Perform general office duties and related errands;

Retrieve information when requested; and

Preparation of tea/coffee for staff and supply during the allocated times including during various staff meetings

Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Mean Grade D or its equivalent from a recognized institution

A minimum of three (3) Years relevant work experience

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements are required to send their applications quoting the job reference number accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional certificates, National Identity Card to:

Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Film Classification Board

Uchumi House, 15th Floor along

Aga khan Walk

P.O. Box 44226–00100

Nairobi

All applications should reach the Board on or before Thursday, 31st March, 2022 Please note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews.