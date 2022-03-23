Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Office Administrator

Duties and Responsibilities

Specifically, duties and responsibilities will entail:

Provide secretarial services to senior Management offices;

Coordinate the general administration of relevant office set up;

Ensure security of office equipment, documents and records;

Plan and organize office meetings;

Manage senior management diaries and appointments;

Manage protocols and travel itineraries.

Type and typeset documents

Process data and manage e-office;

Provide for officers and meetings;

Respond to correspondences;

Attend to visitors/clients;

Handle telephone calls and enquiries.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:

At least four (4) years relevant work experience in the relevant field;

Bachelor’s degree in Secretarial Studies or any other equivalent from a recognized institution;

Supervisory Course lasting not less than two (2) weeks from a recognized institution;

Passed the following examinations from the Kenya National Examinations Agency (KNEC);

Proficiency in computer applications

Membership to a relevant professional body and in good standing.

Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies/Attributes

Communication skills

Organizational skills,

Teamwork skills.

Meet provision of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Interested Candidates

Application Letter;

Copies of academic certificates and testimonials;

A copy of the National Identity Card or Valid Passport;

Updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) detailing current position, qualifications, working experience, current and expected salary, a working email and Daytime telephone number;

Indicate the Position applied for on the Envelope.

OTHER KEY REQUIREMENTS

Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate);

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB Clearance Certificate);

Criminal Investigations Department (Certificate of Good Conduct);

An approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB Report);

Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (Dully filled and completed first schedule (s.13) and self-declaration form stamped by the EACC.

How to Apply

Applications must be delivered in hard copy to the registered mail via the address below to be received by 11th April 2022 at 5:00pm.

Ag. DIRECTOR GENERAL

The Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority

P.O Box 30117, 00100

NAIROBI