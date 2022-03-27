Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 27, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu Oginga, has defended a move by a majority of the Odinga family members to seek elective positions in the August polls.

This is even as Kenyans criticized them for being selfish by going for elective seats despite Raila going for the presidency.

But speaking during an interview, Oburu said the Odingas have a constitutional right to vie for any seat.

He noted that being the eldest in the Odinga lineage, he has no power to stop someone from exercising their constitutional rights.

“I cannot as the head of the Odinga family stop a family member who is fit to contest for a certain position from vying because Raila is contesting the presidency, he is also vying for it, it is an election,” Oburu stated.

Oburu added that just like Raila, the Odinga family members might lose or win their respective seats.

The East Africa Legislative Assembly member dismissed the notion that Raila’s family members will have an undue advantage in the ODM nominations, “We are not seeking favors”

The sentiments by the EALA MP who is Raila’s elder brother, come after reports that he had refused to withdraw from the Siaya senatorial race despite Raila’s plea.

According to reports, the ODM leader had persuaded his elder brother to shelve his senatorial ambitions and focus on popularizing his presidential bid but he refused to budge.

Apart from Raila and Oburu, their sister Ruth Odinga is contesting for the Kisumu Woman Representative position.

Others include Oburu’s son, Elijah Oburu, who is eying Kisumu Central parliamentary seat, Raila’s half-brother Isaac Omondi Odinga, who is going for the Milimani Market Ward and Raila’s cousin Jalang’o Midiwo, who is contesting the Gem parliamentary seat.

